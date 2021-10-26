Heavily damaged pickup flees Highway 401 crash: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Brighton, Ont., are facing several charges after OPP say they fled a crash on Highway 401.

Police say Monday, just after 3 p.m., a pickup truck struck a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Aikins Road.

OPP say the pickup did not stop and continued to drive while heavily damaged, including while missing a wheel.

Officers eventually caught up with the pickup truck on Morion Road, about 15 kilometres away from the crash. OPP say fentanyl was found inside the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger of the pickup were arrested.

Douglas McGregor, 40, faces charges of:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failing to stop after an accident

operation while prohibited under the criminal code

obstructing a peace officer

possession of fentanyl

Michelle Hodgson, 33, faces a charge of obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.