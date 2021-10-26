Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Heavily damaged pickup flees Highway 401 crash: Quinte West OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 10:46 am
OPP arrested two people after they allegedly crashed their pickup into a tractor trailer on Highway 401 and kept driving, despite their vehicle being heavily damaged. View image in full screen
OPP arrested two people after they allegedly crashed their pickup into a tractor trailer on Highway 401 and kept driving, despite their vehicle being heavily damaged. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people from Brighton, Ont., are facing several charges after OPP say they fled a crash on Highway 401.

Police say Monday, just after 3 p.m., a pickup truck struck a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Aikins Road.

OPP say the pickup did not stop and continued to drive while heavily damaged, including while missing a wheel.

Read more: 2 young women killed in collision near CFB Trenton, Quinte West OPP say

Officers eventually caught up with the pickup truck on Morion Road, about 15 kilometres away from the crash. OPP say fentanyl was found inside the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger of the pickup were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Douglas McGregor, 40, faces charges of:

  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • failing to stop after an accident
  • operation while prohibited under the criminal code
  • obstructing a peace officer
  • possession of fentanyl

Michelle Hodgson, 33, faces a charge of obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagHighway crash tagHighway 401 crash tagQuinte West OPP tagQuinte West OPP crash tagpickup truck collision tagcollision pickup tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers