2 young women killed in collision near CFB Trenton: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two women died following a two-vehicle collision in Trenton on Sunday afternoon.

Quinte West OPP say the crash occurred along Old Hwy. 2 around 1 p.m., just east of RCAF Road, near 8 Wing Trenton at Canadian Air Force Base Trenton.

Police say two vehicles, one travelling east and the other travelling west, collided. The crash killed the driver and passenger in the eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Monday, police released the names the deceased. Rebecca Beatty, 22, of Quinte West, and Anastasia Collins, 23, of Belleville, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

#QuinteOPP is investigating a fatal collision at Old Hwy 2 east of RCAF Rd in #Trenton. 2 people have been killed. 1 person taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Road closed between RCAF Rd and Whites Rd while investigation continues. No further details at this time. ^dl — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The road was closed until around midnight as OPP investigated.

The collision remains under investigation.