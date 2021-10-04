Menu

Traffic

2 young women killed in collision near CFB Trenton: Quinte West OPP

By Greg Davis & Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 9:12 am
Click to play video: '2 killed following collision in Trenton: OPP' 2 killed following collision in Trenton: OPP
Quinte West OPP are investigating a collision in front of CFB Trenton that claimed the lives of two people on Sunday afternoon.

Two women died following a two-vehicle collision in Trenton on Sunday afternoon.

Quinte West OPP say the crash occurred along Old Hwy. 2 around 1 p.m., just east of RCAF Road, near 8 Wing Trenton at Canadian Air Force Base Trenton.

Police say two vehicles, one travelling east and the other travelling west, collided. The crash killed the driver and passenger in the eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Monday, police released the names the deceased. Rebecca Beatty, 22, of Quinte West, and Anastasia Collins, 23, of Belleville, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until around midnight as OPP investigated.

The collision remains under investigation.

