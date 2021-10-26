10 to 20 cm of snow expected to fall on the Coquihalla

Send this page to someone via email

If you plan on travelling in the next couple of days, be prepared for snow.

The Coquihalla highway could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

“An unstable westerly flow will bring snow near the Coquihalla Summit tonight through Wednesday,” the national weather agency said in its statement.

“The snow will be at times mixed with rain near the summit, and change to rain over lower elevations of the route.”

Ultimately, snowfall amounts will depend greatly on the exact snow level and how much rain occurs but Environment Canada said it could range from 10 to 20 centimetres by Wednesday evening.

On Oct. 1, provincial rules came into effect that snow tires or winter chains are mandatory on most routes in B.C., until March 31, though some routes are extended until April 30.

Approved winter tires are necessary to travel on the following highways:

All highways in the north

All highways in the Interior

Sections of some highways on the South Coast, including the Sea to Sky Highway

Sections of some highways on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and highways 4, 14 and 28.

Approved tires carry either the M+S (mud and snow) or mountain/snowflake symbol and must have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread.

Drivers caught without the proper tires on designated routes could face a fine of $121.

Commercial vehicle operators are required to carry chains on most routes in the province, as indicated by roadside signs. Chains are not required on the Lower Mainland and most of Vancouver Island.