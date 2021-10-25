Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting, forcefully removing person’s hijab in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 5:54 pm
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service headquarters. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say they’ve arrested and charged a 62-year-old woman with hate-motivated assault after a woman had her hijab forcefully removed earlier this month.

The force says a woman was out walking on Oct. 6 when she was randomly assaulted by an unknown woman who forcefully removed her hijab.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Read more: Driver killed in Ottawa south crash: police

Police say they weren’t able to locate the suspect at the time but have since been able to identify her.

They say a 62-year-old woman from Ottawa — who was already detained on an outstanding matter — was charged with hate-motivated assault and hate-motivated mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagOttawa tagOttawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa crime tagHate Motivated Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers