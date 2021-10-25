Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting, forcefully removing person’s hijab in Ottawa

Ottawa police say they’ve arrested and charged a 62-year-old woman with hate-motivated assault after a woman had her hijab forcefully removed earlier this month.
The force says a woman was out walking on Oct. 6 when she was randomly assaulted by an unknown woman who forcefully removed her hijab.
The suspect then fled on foot.
Police say they weren’t able to locate the suspect at the time but have since been able to identify her.
They say a 62-year-old woman from Ottawa — who was already detained on an outstanding matter — was charged with hate-motivated assault and hate-motivated mischief.
She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
