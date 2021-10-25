Driver killed in Ottawa south crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash in the south end of Ottawa, police said.

Two cars collided around 7:20 a.m. at Snake Island Road near Nixon Road, an Ottawa Police Service spokesperson said.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while two occupants of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The deceased was not identified and the spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing with no further information available.

Snake Island Road remained closed between Doyle and Nixon roads on Monday afternoon.

