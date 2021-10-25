Menu

Traffic

Driver killed in Ottawa south crash: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 1:46 pm
Ottawa police say one person is dead after a crash on Snake Island Road on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say one person is dead after a crash on Snake Island Road on Monday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash in the south end of Ottawa, police said.

Two cars collided around 7:20 a.m. at Snake Island Road near Nixon Road, an Ottawa Police Service spokesperson said.

Read more: Three people injured after Tesla crashes into Ottawa home

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while two occupants of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The deceased was not identified and the spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing with no further information available.

Snake Island Road remained closed between Doyle and Nixon roads on Monday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
