Three people injured after Tesla crashes into Ottawa home

Three people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a Tesla rammed into the side of home in Riverside South on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Summerhill Street, between Nightfall Street and Hawkeswood Drive, according to first responders.

Photos from Ottawa Fire Services show a mid-size Tesla after it was driven through a fence and into the side of the house, causing significant damage to the home’s foundation.

Severe damage to the foundation of the house. @OttFire Technical rescue teams on scene. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/Zm7raAZXch — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 21, 2021

Paramedics tended to three people, two of whom are listed as children. Among the two youth, one sustained a lower extremity fracture and the other was assessed for minor injuries.

A man in his late 30s suffered a chest injury and a possible fracture to a lower extremity.

All patients were taken to hospital and are considered stable, according to the paramedics.

Ottawa police confirmed they’re investigating the collision but no cause has been released.

