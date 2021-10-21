Menu

Crime

Three people injured after Tesla crashes into Ottawa home

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 10:21 am
A car crashed into the side of a home in Ottawa on Thursday morning, causing significant damage to the home and injuring three occupants. View image in full screen
A car crashed into the side of a home in Ottawa on Thursday morning, causing significant damage to the home and injuring three occupants. via Ottawa Fire Services

Three people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a Tesla rammed into the side of home in Riverside South on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Summerhill Street, between Nightfall Street and Hawkeswood Drive, according to first responders.

Photos from Ottawa Fire Services show a mid-size Tesla after it was driven through a fence and into the side of the house, causing significant damage to the home’s foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics tended to three people, two of whom are listed as children. Among the two youth, one sustained a lower extremity fracture and the other was assessed for minor injuries.

A man in his late 30s suffered a chest injury and a possible fracture to a lower extremity.

All patients were taken to hospital and are considered stable, according to the paramedics.

Ottawa police confirmed they’re investigating the collision but no cause has been released.

