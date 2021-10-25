Calgary city council to be sworn in amid controversy, pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s new city council is set to be sworn in during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

The city’s first woman mayor and a historic 11 new councillors will be among the 15 total members of council who will take the oath of office at 2 p.m.

But the proceedings will be affected by a pair of things: the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing scandal involving the history of Ward 4 Coun.-elect Sean Chu.

Chu has faced calls to resign for more than a week, following a CBC News story alleging impropriety with a minor.

On Thursday afternoon, Chu said he met the then-16-year-old girl at a licensed establishment in 1997 and agreed to return after his shift.

“We agreed to go to my house and at my house we engaged in some consensual touching,” Chu said Thursday. He said he drove her home after she didn’t want to continue.

A statement from CPS Chief Mark Neufeld on Wednesday said Chu was found guilty of discreditable conduct under the Police Act, but a criminal investigation of the same incident determined charges were not recommended at the time.

Sunday, the municipal plaza in front of city hall and the Olympic plaza across Macleod Trail had competing rallies.

Mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek and Coun.-elect Gian-Carlo Carra were among the hundreds calling for Chu to resign in front of city hall.

Chu supporters echoed his earlier comments that he was “duly-elected.” Official results released Friday showed Chu won Ward 4 by 100 votes.

On Thursday morning, Gondek said she would not take part in Chu’s swearing in.

“He can absolutely show up. He won’t be sworn in by me.”

Following Sunday’s protest, the mayor-elect issued a statement expressing frustration “to be denied the tools to do what is right.”

“I feel that we were first let down by a culture that ignored victims’ voices, and now by a legal structure that removes the levers of power from city council and the mayor’s office,” Gondek’s statement read.

The pandemic will also put a damper on the formalities.

Because city hall does not qualify for the province’s Restrictions Exemption Program, council chambers will be at a reduced capacity of less than 50 people.

Councillors will have a limited number of guests that can join them, so the rest of their guests and the city can watch along online at calgary.ca/live.