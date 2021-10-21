Embattled Coun. Sean Chu ‘won’t be sworn in by me,’ Jyoti Gondek says

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s new mayor won’t take part in the swearing-in of an embattled councillor on Monday.

“I will not be participating in having him sworn in to council,” Mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek said Thursday. “He can absolutely show up. He won’t be sworn in by me.”

Chu is facing increased pressure to resign following earlier comments from the mayor-elect and nine of his fellow councillors-elect following a CBC News story about an investigation into Chu’s conduct as a Calgary police officer involving a minor.

“I have called for him to resign. Most members of the new council have called for him to resign. The premier has called for him to resign, as has (Municipal Affiars) Minister McIvor. Chu should absolutely resign,” Gondek said.

Chu did not respond to requests from Global News on Wednesday or Thursday, but had said in a Sunday statement said “[t]hese allegations misrepresent the truth of the matter and come at a time meant to hurt me the most in this campaign.”

The mayor-elect is also calling on the province to use its powers under the Municipal Government Act and the Local Authorities Election Act.

“But I would recommend that Bill 52, which is the recall legislation that has been given royal assent but it’s yet to be proclaimed. If it is proclaimed, they can take action immediately. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But I would recommend that Bill 52, which is the recall legislation that has been given royal assent but it's yet to be proclaimed. If it is proclaimed, they can take action immediately.

“We have talked for a long time about council and the provincial government needing to collaborate. This is it. Let’s step up.”

Asked about Chu’s partisan conservative history, Gondek said anyone with a “strong relationship” with him should encourage him to resign given “the gravity of the situation.”

Gondek also said the matter was an “unfortunate distraction” for a council who wants to get on with the business of running a city.

“This is a travesty for the young woman that was courageous enough to come forward,” Gondek added. “She needs to put an end to this. She needs to have this taken seriously and he needs to resign in order for that to happen.”

Global News has been able to review two documents from the Law Enforcement Review Board that are part of the case file.

In a statement Wednesday evening, now-CPS Chief Mark Neufeld said he had reviewed the archived documentation of what occurred.

“In relation to incidents in 1997 involving a minor, a criminal investigation was conducted by experts in the sex crimes unit and was passed to an external crown who determined charges were not recommended,” Neufeld said in the statement. “Given the accused was a police officer, he was also subject to further investigation under the Police Act and was found guilty of discreditable conduct.”

Neufeld also referenced a 2008 incident that occurred while Chu was on personal, unpaid leave.

“The incident was investigated, and given the sensitivities involved, we engaged the Crown in Edmonton and no charges were laid,” Neufeld said.

–More to come…