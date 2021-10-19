Controversial councillor squeaks out a win in Calgary’s Ward 4

Incumbent Councillor Sean Chu remained the representative for Calgary’s Ward 4 as of Tuesday morning.

With all polls reporting, Chu unofficially won over DJ Kelly by a margin of 52 votes.

There is the potential for a recount if one of the candidates seeks one within 44 hours of when the polls closed.

A recount would take place Thursday, according to returning officer Karen Martin.

Global News reached out to Chu for comment on the election results, but as of noon Tuesday had not heard back. A statement on his website, posted Monday night, reads:

“Thank you to every resident of Ward 4 who came out to vote in this important Election. The polls have now closed, and we will now wait for the results. It has been my honour to serve every resident of Ward 4 since 2013, and it will be my honour again if tonight the voters of Ward 4 choose me to be their voice at City Council. Thank you to the many volunteers, supporters, and donors who made my campaign possible.”

Chu has been under fire after a CBC News story that focuses on an internal misconduct investigation that was done when he was a Calgary Police Service officer in 1997.

The CBC story alleges he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Chu released a statement in response to the story on Sunday: “As many of you will have heard, there are serious allegations being made publicly against me based on a CBC News story that was released on Friday. These allegations misrepresent the truth of the matter and come at a time meant to hurt me the most in this campaign.”

Global News was unable to verify the findings of the internal misconduct review.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the Calgary Police Service said when the matter was raised in 1997, “it was taken seriously by the service and managed in accordance with the Police Act and Criminal Code.”