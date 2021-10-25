Two teen boys arrested for shooting, robbery on Peterborough Rotary Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting and robbery on the Rotary Trail in Peterborough earlier this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon on Oct. 15, officers were informed of an altercation between a group of teenagers on the trail between Water Street and Armour Road.

During the altercation, one teen was shot and struck with a BB gun, police said. The victim was taken to hospital and later released.

On Monday, police said they arrested two teenagers.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were charged with assault with a weapon. The 16-year-old was also charged with robbery with a weapon, while the 15-year-old was additionally charged with robbery using a firearm.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 8, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, a youth cannot be identified.

