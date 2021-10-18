Menu

Crime

Teenager shot with BB gun along Rotary Trail in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 1:31 pm
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
According to police, a teen was shot with a BB gun on Friday. Peterborough Police Service

Police are searching for two suspects after a reported shooting along the Rotary Trail on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon a group of teenagers were approached by two other teenagers along the trail between Water Street North and Armour Road.

Police say an altercation ensued and one teen was shot and struck with a BB gun.

2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted murder following shooting on Rubidge St. in Peterborough, police say

The teen was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre, treated and released, police said Monday.

No arrests have been made, police said Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Click to play video: '1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP' 1 injured following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

 

