Politics

Trudeau travelling to Europe for 1st in-person G20 meeting since pandemic hit

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 12:59 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ottawa, on Friday, July 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ottawa, on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is flying to Europe later this week touting Canada’s climate plan and post-pandemic recovery progress at leaders’ summits in Italy and Scotland.

Trudeau’s six-day trip starts with an official visit to the Netherlands for meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

From there he will go to Rome for the G20 leaders’ summit, which is the first in-person encounter for leaders of the world’s biggest economies since before the pandemic.

Read more: Canada a reliable partner in fighting climate change: British envoy

COVID-19 recovery and vaccine equity will be high on the agenda, as the world’s wealthiest nations including Canada will be pushed to do more to help vaccinate the rest of the world.

Climate change will also be a focus at the G20 which comes just before the United Nations climate talks kick off in Scotland.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau will fly to Glasgow for the first two days of those negotiations before returning to Canada.

 

