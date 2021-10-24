Police working to identify driver killed in fiery Oshawa car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they’re working to identify the male driver of a vehicle killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Oshawa.

Police said in a news release that officers were called to a vehicle fire on Howden Road near Harmony Road at 4:10 a.m. Sunday.

The statement said it appears a 2021 Honda Civic was travelling east on Howden Road when the driver lost control, entered a ditch and struck a tree at a high speed.

When officers arrived at the scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver — the lone occupant — was still inside, the statement said.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5256 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.