Canada

15-year-old boy dead, 6 other teens seriously injured after vehicle rollover in north Durham Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 12:55 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Brock Township. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Brock Township. Colin Williamson / Global News

A 15-year-old boy is dead and six other teens are seriously injured after a vehicle rollover in northern Durham Region early Sunday, police say.

At around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to a serious crash on Side Road 18 near Brock Concession Road 9 in Brock Township, Durham Regional Police said in a news release.

A 2006 grey Chevrolet Sierra pickup with a total of seven occupants was heading south on Side Road 18 when the 16-year-old female driver lost control, police said. The vehicle left the road and rolled into a ditch.

6 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into TTC bus in North York

The statement said four occupants were ejected from the truck, including a 15-year-old boy from Sunderland, Ont., who died.

The six other occupants, all aged 15 to 17, were taken to local hospitals and later airlifted to Toronto trauma centres, police said. Two of them are in critical condition and the other four are in serious but stable condition.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

