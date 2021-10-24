Menu

Fire

Fire grows aboard container ship carrying hazardous chemicals near Victoria

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Burning material tumbles off cargo ship off coast of British Columbia' Burning material tumbles off cargo ship off coast of British Columbia
WATCH: Video obtained by Reuters on Saturday showed fire cascading down from the deck of a container ship anchored near Victoria, B.C., and into the water, hours after a raging blaze broke out on containers on the vessel.

A fire aboard a cargo ship anchored near Victoria, B.C., continued to burn out of control on Sunday, a day after the Canadian Coast Guard was forced to evacuate most of the crew.

A no-fly order has been imposed over the ship, and a two-nautical-mile emergency zone was in place in the waters around it.

Click to play video: 'Damaged containers on board ship near Victoria catch fire' Damaged containers on board ship near Victoria catch fire
Damaged containers on board ship near Victoria catch fire

Sixteen people were removed from the MV Zim Kingston on Saturday, where flames were consuming 10 shipping containers, two of them containing 52,000 kilograms of hazardous potassium amylxanthate. Five crew members remained aboard to continue firefighting efforts.

Read more: Cargo carrier on fire near Victoria, most crew taken to safety

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday, and as of Saturday night, the coast guard said it remained a “dynamic event” and continued to grow, but that the ship itself was not on fire.

The vessel was about eight kilometres south of Victoria at the tip of Vancouver Island, and the coast guard said as of Saturday night there was no risk to people on shore.

Click to play video: 'Crew of cargo carrier on fire near Victoria could be forced to abandon ship' Crew of cargo carrier on fire near Victoria could be forced to abandon ship
Crew of cargo carrier on fire near Victoria could be forced to abandon ship

The coast guard has deployed two vessels, the CCGS Cape Calvert and Captain Goddard M.S.M, while the Seaspan tug Raven and a fireboat from CFB Esquimalt were also at the scene.

The Raven spent the night spraying water on the vessel to keep its hull cool, but the coast guard said water could not be directly applied to the flames because of the hazardous chemicals aboard.

The coast guard was leading an incident command post including provincial and First Nations representatives. The Zim Kingston’s owners have also contracted Resolve Marine Group for salvage operations and firefighting, it said.

Read more: 40 shipping containers have fallen into the ocean after ship hits rough water off B.C. coast

The firefighting efforts come as a second “bomb cyclone” storm system approaches the region, with winds of up to 70 km/h forecast for the Greater Victoria area.

The MV Zim Kingston is the same vessel that lost between 35 and 40 containers during rough seas west of Vancouver Island on Thursday, some of which may also contain hazardous materials.

The U.S. Coast Guard was working to track those containers, which were last charted about 12 nautical miles off the coast of Vancouver Island, near Bamfield.

Officials are warning they could be a “significant risk” to mariners.

The Canadian Coast Guard is expected to provide an update on the situation Sunday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
