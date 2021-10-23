Menu

Crime

Daylight shooting marks 3rd homicide investigation in Toronto in less than 24 hours

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 5:06 pm
The scene of a fatal shooting near Weston Road and Highway 401. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal shooting near Weston Road and Highway 401. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the city’s west end Saturday afternoon.

Police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the Weston Road and Highway 401 area at 3:42 p.m. for reports of a shooting in a plaza parking lot.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on any suspect information.

The incident marks the city’s third homicide investigation in less than 24 hours.

Police said emergency crews were first called shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, for reports of a man who was found lying on the ground, unresponsive and not breathing.

It was determined that he had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police said officers were then called at 2:20 a.m. for a shooting just east of Eglinton Avenue and Trethewey Drive.

A 36-year-old man had been shot in an apartment unit and died at the scene.

