2 men dead after separate shootings in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say two men are dead after separate shootings in the city overnight.
Police said emergency crews were first called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, for reports of a man who was found lying on the ground, unresponsive and not breathing.
A police spokesperson told Global News paramedics discovered that he had suffered gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.
The spokesperson said they were not aware of having received any reports of a shooting in the area prior to the man being found.
Shell casings were located and officers canvassed the area looking for witnesses.
At 2:20 a.m., police were called to the second incident, just east of Eglinton Avenue and Trethewey Drive.
Police said officers received reports of a shooting and once they arrived at the scene, found a 36-year-old man in an apartment unit who had been shot.
He died at the scene.
Suspect information hasn’t been released in relation to either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
