Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police searching for man stabbed earlier this month, believe he was seriously injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 8:18 pm
Police say Matthew Despres was stabbed inside of a building in Scarborough on Oct. 9. View image in full screen
Police say Matthew Despres was stabbed inside of a building in Scarborough on Oct. 9. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re looking for a man who was stabbed inside of an east-end building earlier this month, fearing he suffered serious injuries.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that officers were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue on Oct. 9 shortly after 11:30 a.m. for an unknown trouble.

Police said a man went into a building in the area and was joined by two other men.

Read more: Death of 19-year-old woman at Vaughan home in May now deemed homicide, man charged: police

He was then allegedly stabbed multiple times inside of a unit before being taken away in a stolen vehicle.

Police said the vehicle, which is still outstanding, is a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with the licence plate BMAN 160.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim, whom officers identified as 32-year-old Matthew Despres, has not been found.

Click to play video: '15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto' 15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto
15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto

“It is believed he suffered serious injuries and there is concern for his safety,” the release said.

Two suspects have been charged in connection with the incident. Forty-year-old Cory Crockatt and 55-year-old Douglas Osler, both Toronto residents, have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Despres.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Stabbing tagScarborough stabbing tagBirchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers