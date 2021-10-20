Toronto police searching for man stabbed earlier this month, believe he was seriously injured

Toronto police say they’re looking for a man who was stabbed inside of an east-end building earlier this month, fearing he suffered serious injuries.
Police said in a news release Wednesday that officers were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue on Oct. 9 shortly after 11:30 a.m. for an unknown trouble.
Police said a man went into a building in the area and was joined by two other men.
He was then allegedly stabbed multiple times inside of a unit before being taken away in a stolen vehicle.
Police said the vehicle, which is still outstanding, is a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with the licence plate BMAN 160.
The victim, whom officers identified as 32-year-old Matthew Despres, has not been found.
“It is believed he suffered serious injuries and there is concern for his safety,” the release said.
Two suspects have been charged in connection with the incident. Forty-year-old Cory Crockatt and 55-year-old Douglas Osler, both Toronto residents, have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Despres.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
