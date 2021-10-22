Menu

News

Three dead, six injured after collision near Berens River First Nation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 9:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Three people killed in collision near Berens River' Three people killed in collision near Berens River
Three people have died after a collision near the community of Berens River.

A collision between an SUV and a minivan near Berens River First Nation has left three people dead and six others seriously injured.

The crash happened Thursday just after 4 p.m., south of the community on Rice River Road when the two vehicles hit head-on.

A 26-year-old girl in the SUV, and a 25-year-old man and 68-year old woman in the van died.

RELATED: Four killed in head-on collision on South Perimeter Highway

Two woman, aged 28 and 22, and a 27-year-old man are in hospital with serious injuries and three young children are also being treated, included a 3-month-old in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation has determined some of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts and that one of the vehicles appeared to lose control on the gravel road.

