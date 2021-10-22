Three dead, six injured after collision near Berens River First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A collision between an SUV and a minivan near Berens River First Nation has left three people dead and six others seriously injured.

The crash happened Thursday just after 4 p.m., south of the community on Rice River Road when the two vehicles hit head-on.

A 26-year-old girl in the SUV, and a 25-year-old man and 68-year old woman in the van died.

Two woman, aged 28 and 22, and a 27-year-old man are in hospital with serious injuries and three young children are also being treated, included a 3-month-old in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation has determined some of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts and that one of the vehicles appeared to lose control on the gravel road.

