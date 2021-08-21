Four killed in head-on collision on Perimeter Highway, Headingley RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were killed early Saturday morning in a devastating head-on collision on the south Perimeter Highway, Headingley RCMP say.

Mounties say a call came in around 2:30 a.m. about a two-vehicle collision one kilometer west of St. Anne’s Road.

RCMP say it appears a westbound car was travelling in the eastbound lane when it collided with a minivan head-on.

The 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people in the other vehicle, a 26-year-old male driver and 26-year-old female passenger, both from Steinbach, along with a 63-year-old woman from Germany, were also killed.

Headingley Traffic Services, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 204-984-6913.