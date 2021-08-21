Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Four killed in head-on collision on Perimeter Highway, Headingley RCMP say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 1:36 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask. View image in full screen
Four people were killed early Saturday morning in a devastating head-on collision on the Perimeter Highway, Headingley RCMP say. File / Global News

Four people were killed early Saturday morning in a devastating head-on collision on the south Perimeter Highway, Headingley RCMP say.

Mounties say a call came in around 2:30 a.m. about a two-vehicle collision one kilometer west of St. Anne’s Road.

RCMP say it appears a westbound car was travelling in the eastbound lane when it collided with a minivan head-on.

Read more: Winnipeg man killed in head-on crash was going wrong way on highway, say RCMP

The 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

The three people in the other vehicle, a 26-year-old male driver and 26-year-old female passenger, both from Steinbach, along with a 63-year-old woman from Germany, were also killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Headingley Traffic Services, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 204-984-6913.

Click to play video: 'Child killed, teen injured in collision between SUV and side-by-side vehicle' Child killed, teen injured in collision between SUV and side-by-side vehicle
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCollision tagFatal Crash tagCar tagMounties tagHead On Collision tagHighway crash tagSteinbach tagPerimeter Highway tagheadingley tagMinivan tagSt. Anne's Road taghead on tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers