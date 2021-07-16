Winnipeg man killed in head-on crash was going wrong way on highway, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old Winnipeg driver was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash near Deacon’s Corner in the Rural Municipality of Tache.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP said they were called about a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the highway, and while they were headed out to investigate, they received a second call, just after 5:32 a.m. about a car crash in the same area.

Police said the investigation determined that the 70-year-old was headed east in the westbound lane of the highway when he hit another car head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a 44-year-old man from Mitchell, Man., was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

