Traffic

Winnipeg man killed in head-on crash was going wrong way on highway, say RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 3:30 pm
RCMP St. Pierre-Jolys detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP St. Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File

A 70-year-old Winnipeg driver was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash near Deacon’s Corner in the Rural Municipality of Tache.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP said they were called about a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the highway, and while they were headed out to investigate, they received a second call, just after 5:32 a.m. about a car crash in the same area.

Read more: Pedestrian, 29, killed in Wednesday night crash, say Winnipeg police

Police said the investigation determined that the 70-year-old was headed east in the westbound lane of the highway when he hit another car head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a 44-year-old man from Mitchell, Man., was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

Click to play video: '‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash' ‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash
‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash – May 28, 2019
