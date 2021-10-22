Meadow Lake, Sask. woman pulled over for intoxication while driving car with no roof

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old woman from Meadow Lake, Sask. is facing several charges after RCMP found her driving intoxicated in a car that had its roof completely torn off.

Glaslyn RCMP say they had reports of a car driving on the shoulder of Highway 4, attempting to pass another vehicle on Thursday evening just south of Meadow Lake.

The car hit a semi that was turning in front of it which tore the car roof completely off.

RCMP say this did not stop the woman. She continued to drive until she was pulled over outside a Meadow Lake home.

Police found six empty bottles and one half-full bottle inside the car.

“The state of this car speaks for itself,” said Sgt. Ryan How, Meadow Lake RCMP Detachment Commander. “I’ve responded to many impaired driving investigations as a police officer. This incident could have been tragic.

“I’m thankful in this instance no one — not the individual or the members of the public travelling on the same roadway — was injured.”

The woman was not injured but was found to be four times the legal limit of intoxication.

She has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident and flight from police.

A court date has not yet been confirmed.

