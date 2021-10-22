Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Meadow Lake, Sask. woman pulled over for intoxication while driving car with no roof

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 8:22 pm
The car's roof was completely ripped off in a collision with a semi on highway 4.
The car's roof was completely ripped off in a collision with a semi on highway 4. Courtesy: RCMP

A 27-year-old woman from Meadow Lake, Sask. is facing several charges after RCMP found her driving intoxicated in a car that had its roof completely torn off.

Glaslyn RCMP say they had reports of a car driving on the shoulder of Highway 4, attempting to pass another vehicle on Thursday evening just south of Meadow Lake.

Read more: Speeding Saskatchewan drivers face dangerous driving charges

The car hit a semi that was turning in front of it which tore the car roof completely off.

RCMP say this did not stop the woman. She continued to drive until she was pulled over outside a Meadow Lake home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found six empty bottles and one half-full bottle inside the car.

Read more: Saskatchewan police report 494 impaired driving offences in September: SGI

“The state of this car speaks for itself,” said Sgt. Ryan How, Meadow Lake RCMP Detachment Commander. “I’ve responded to many impaired driving investigations as a police officer. This incident could have been tragic.

“I’m thankful in this instance no one — not the individual or the members of the public travelling on the same roadway — was injured.”

The woman was not injured but was found to be four times the legal limit of intoxication.

Read more: Speeds reach 200 km/h during Sask. RCMP chase of reported erratic driver

She has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident and flight from police.

A court date has not yet been confirmed.

Click to play video: 'Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?' Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?
Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan? – Sep 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagCollision tagImpaired Driving tagDangerous Driving tagDUI tagMeadow Lake tagHighway 4 tagIntoxication tagIntoxicated driving tagGlaslyn RCMP tagRoof torn off tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers