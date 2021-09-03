Speeds reach 200 km/h during Sask. RCMP chase of reported erratic driver

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba woman is facing a number of charges after RCMP received multiple calls of a car being driven erratically on Highway 1 near Gull Lake, Sask.

Swift Current RCMP said 10 reports came in at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 of the car speeding eastbound on the highway.

Police said they were told the windshield was smashed out and no lights were on except the hazards.

It was also reported that the car stopped and started multiple times. At one point, police said they were told the car went the wrong way on the highway, turned around and then stopped in the passing lane before heading eastbound.

“This incident progressed very quickly, from the time of the initial calls from the public until the individual was in police custody,” said Staff Sgt. Evan Gordon, commander of the Swift Current detachment.

“Five RCMP officers responded from our Swift Current municipal, rural and Maple Creek RCMP detachments when we heard the continuous reports come in.”

The unregistered car was located west of Swift Current. Police said the driver refused to stop when an officer tried to pull the car over.

Police said at one point, the car accelerated to upwards of 200 kilometres per hour and then stopped abruptly multiple times.

A spike belt was not used due to concerns for officer safety, RCMP said.

The chase ended close to Swift Current when an RCMP vehicle made contact with the car, pushing it off the highway and into a ditch.

Police said the driver was arrested.

“Thank you to witnesses for picking up the phone and calling police, which prompted a swift response,” Gordon said.

“Especially considering the time of day when many motorists were on the road, we’re thankful there were no injuries reported.”

Faith Prince, 38, is facing seven charges, including impaired driving, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

She was scheduled to make her second court appearance on Friday morning.

Police said Prince was also wanted in Manitoba on several outstanding warrants.