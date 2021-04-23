Menu

Crime

RCMP clock luxury car trio speeding over 180km/h in Maple Creek, Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 1:30 pm
The drivers of a Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Aston Martin received fines totaling $3,600 after they were stopped by Maple Creek, Sask. RCMP officers. View image in full screen
The drivers of a Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Aston Martin received fines totaling $3,600 after they were stopped by Maple Creek, Sask. RCMP officers. Global News

Maple Creek RCMP officers fined the drivers of a Lamborghini, Ferrari and Aston Martin $3,600 for a number of traffic violations earlier this week.

Officers with the detachment were on patrol on April 17 when they noticed the three supercars speeding down Highway 21.

Once they caught up with the drivers, they noted the vehicles had been travelling at speeds in excess of 180 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

The vehicles were stopped and later impounded. One vehicle was not properly registered — the driver told officers that he had just taken his vehicle out of winter storage.

“Not something you see every day on the Saskatchewan prairies,” an RCMP statement read.

