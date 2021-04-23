RCMP clock luxury car trio speeding over 180km/h in Maple Creek, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Creek RCMP officers fined the drivers of a Lamborghini, Ferrari and Aston Martin $3,600 for a number of traffic violations earlier this week.

Officers with the detachment were on patrol on April 17 when they noticed the three supercars speeding down Highway 21.

Once they caught up with the drivers, they noted the vehicles had been travelling at speeds in excess of 180 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

The vehicles were stopped and later impounded. One vehicle was not properly registered — the driver told officers that he had just taken his vehicle out of winter storage.

“Not something you see every day on the Saskatchewan prairies,” an RCMP statement read.

