Alleged impaired driver clocked travelling 210 km/h on DVP: Toronto police

Toronto police say a car was clocked travelling 210 km/h on the Don Valley Parkway early Saturday morning and the driver has since been charged with impaired operation.
Det. Const. Scott Matthews tweeted about the incident, and noted that the speed limit was 90 km/h.
Matthews said the driver failed a roadside alcohol test, was taken for more testing, and blew 1.5 times the legal limit.
Read more: Toronto speed cameras caught thousands, but devices ticketed fewer drivers month-over-month
The driver, a 36-year-old man from Toronto, was charged with several offences including impaired operation, dangerous driving, and stunt driving.
Matthews said his vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for 90 days.
The man could face a minimum one-year driving ban and $2,000 fine if convicted, Matthews said.
Comments