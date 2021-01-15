Toronto speed cameras caught thousands, but devices ticketed fewer drivers month-over-month

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it has noticed a steady decline in the number of speeding tickets its issued through its automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras in the first round of locations as well as a decline in repeat offenders.

“I’m glad to see this downward trend in the number of tickets issued and hope this will continue to be the case at all future locations,” said Mayor John Tory.

The city said it issued 53,090 fines since the start of the program in July, with fewer tickets being issued month-over-month during a five-month period.

Fifty ASE cameras were installed, two per ward, across Toronto in community safety zones (near schools) and began issuing speeding tickets last summer.

Tickets through ASE cameras are fines only; no demerit points are issued. The fines are also billed and mailed to the registered vehicle owner, regardless of who was driving. The registered vehicle owner’s driving record will not be impacted through these tickets, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Although the cameras have since been moved to new locations, during the entire enforcement period from July 6 to Nov. 30, a camera on Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street in Etobicoke-Centre issued the most fines at 5,404 or 10 per cent of tickets.

Also on Renforth Street, the highest fine of $718 was mailed to a vehicle owner who was caught speeding, going 89 km/h in a 40 km/h speed limit zone.

There were a total of 5,822 repeat offenders — including the most frequent repeat offender, who got 17 speeding tickets near Crow Trail and Bradstone Square in Scarborough-North since the program began.

Number of tickets and repeat offenders declined as the months went on.

First month, July 6 to Aug. 5:

22,301 tickets mailed to speeding vehicles with 2,239 repeat offenders.

Second month, Aug. 6 to Sept 5:

15,175 tickets mailed to speeding vehicles with 1,198 repeat offenders.

Third month, Sept. 6 to Oct. 6:

9,719 tickets mailed to speeding vehicles with 604 repeat offenders.

Fourth month, Oct. 7 to Oct. 31 (the last day before devices began being moved to other parts of the neighbourhood):

Story continues below advertisement

5,174 tickets mailed to speeding vehicles with 604 repeat offenders.

Read more: Toronto to begin issuing speeding tickets from automated speed cameras July 6

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, only 721 tickets were issued but that was during a time when the cameras were being rotated to new locations in stages, the city said. Data for December for the cameras in the new spots will be available in February, city officials said.

“Once again the data proves that the city’s automated speed enforcement program can positively impact driver behaviour, evident in the reduction in speeding incidents and repeat offenders where the speed cameras are placed,” said Tory.

A municipal speed warning sign located at Renforth Drive between Tabard Gate and Lafferty Street in Etobicoke. Kamil Karamali / Global News

Below is a list of total tickets issued for each of the 50 ASE devices:

Story continues below advertisement

Royalcrest Road near Cabernet Circle (Etobicoke North): 2,544 Harefield Drive near Barford Road (Etobicoke North): 90 Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street (Etobicoke Centre): 5,404 Trehorne Drive near Duffield Road (Etobicoke Centre): 1,677 Horner Avenue near Orianna Drive (Etobicoke-Lakeshore): 1,358 Chartwell Road south of Larstone Avenue (Etobicoke-Lakeshore): 46 Jameson Avenue south of Laxton Avenue (Parkdale-High Park): 2,216 Close Avenue south of Queen Street West (Parkdale-High Park): 167 Bicknell Avenue south of Avon Drive (York South-Weston): 4,010 Brookhaven Drive north of Nordale Crescent (York South-Weston): 925 Faywood Boulevard near Laurelcrest Avenue (York Centre): 861 Wilmington Avenue north of Purdon Drive (York Centre): 2,920 Derrydown Road north of Catford Road (Humber River-Black Creek): 393 Grandravine Drive east of Jane Street (Humber River-Black Creek): 605 Corona Street south of Claver Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence): 622 Ridge Hill Drive west of Old Park Road (Eglinton-Lawrence): 1469 Caledonia Road north of Rogers Road (Davenport): 4,267 Gladstone Avenue south of Cross Street (Davenport): 1,271 Manning Avenue north of Robinson Street (Spadina-Fort York): 66 Givins Street south of Argyle Street (Spadina-Fort York): 100 Lippincott Street south of Vankoughnet Street (University-Rosedale): 135 Huron Street south of Bernard Avenue (University-Rosedale): 658 Atlas Avenue south of Ava Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s): 116 Brownlow Avenue south of Eglinton Avenue East (Toronto-St. Paul’s): 413 Prospect Street east of Ontario Street (Toronto Centre): 10 Spruce Street near Gifford Street (Toronto Centre): 13 Chatham Avenue east of Jones Avenue (Toronto-Danforth): 1,634 Morse Street south of Queen Street East (Toronto-Danforth): 118 Bessborough Drive north of Field Avenue (Don Valley West): 817 Ranleigh Avenue east of Yonge Street (Don Valley West): 874 Gateway Boulevard near 10 Gateway Boulevard (Don Valley East): 3,273 Ness Drive north of York Mills Road (Don Valley East): 32 Elkhorn Drive west of Red Maple Court (Don Valley North): 305 Cherokee Boulevard south of Pinto Drive (Don Valley North): 636 Patricia Avenue west of Homewood Avenue (Willowdale): 941 Lillian Street south of Abitibi Avenue (Willowdale): 756 Main Street south of Swanwick Avenue (Beaches-East York): 1,294 Barrington Avenue north of Secord Avenue (Beaches-East York): 1,547 Falmouth Avenue south of Brussels Road (Scarborough Southwest): 362 Birchmount Road north of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest): 2,514 Brimorton Drive east of Hathway Drive (Scarborough Centre): 1,558 Marcos Boulevard near Cicerella Crescent (Scarborough Centre): 27 Beverly Glen Boulevard west of Stonebridge Boulevard (Scarborough-Agincourt): 31 Silver Springs Boulevard near Revlis Crescent (Scarborough-Agincourt): 485 Crow Trail near Bradstone Square (Scarborough North): 411 Alton Towers Circle near 295 Alton Towers Circle (Scarborough North): 332 Galloway Road north of Lawrence Avenue East (Scarborough-Guildwood): 35 Military Trail east of Cindy Nicholas Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood): 1993 Hupfield Trail near Glanvil Crescent (Scarborough-Rouge Park): 455 Murison Boulevard near Curtis Crescent (Scarborough-Rouge Park): 304

The #CityofTO's 50 Automated Speed Enforcement devices issued a total of 53,090 tickets at the first round of locations, from Jul 6, 2020 through the final day of enforcement on Nov 30, 2020, before the devices started enforcement at the 2nd round of locations on Dec 1, 2020. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement