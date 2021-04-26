Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan driver faces impaired driving charges after being stopped for speeding

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 6:02 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said an officer clocked a vehicle going 158 km/h on Highway 11 just north of Bethune on April 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said an officer clocked a vehicle going 158 km/h on Highway 11 just north of Bethune on April 21, 2021. File / Global News

A driver caught speeding by a Saskatchewan RCMP officer north of Regina is facing impaired driving charges.

Police said the officer clocked a vehicle going 158 km/h on Highway 11 just north of Bethune on April 21. The speed limit on that section of highway is 110 km/h.

The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

RCMP said a quantity of open liquor was seized from the front of the vehicle.

The 22-year-old driver from Regina was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for speeding and was issued a $304 ticket.

Story continues below advertisement

He was also charged with possessing beverage alcohol in a vehicle and issued a $360 ticket.

Police said his driver’s licence has been suspended indefinitely and his vehicle impounded for 60 days.

Click to play video: 'SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving' SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving
SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving – Jan 28, 2021
RCMPSask RCMPSaskatchewan NewsImpaired DrivingSpeedingRegina NewsSaskatchewan RCMPHighway 11Saskatchewan Impaired Driving

