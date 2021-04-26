Saskatchewan driver faces impaired driving charges after being stopped for speeding

Send this page to someone via email

A driver caught speeding by a Saskatchewan RCMP officer north of Regina is facing impaired driving charges.

Police said the officer clocked a vehicle going 158 km/h on Highway 11 just north of Bethune on April 21. The speed limit on that section of highway is 110 km/h.

The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

RCMP said a quantity of open liquor was seized from the front of the vehicle.

The 22-year-old driver from Regina was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for speeding and was issued a $304 ticket.

He was also charged with possessing beverage alcohol in a vehicle and issued a $360 ticket.

Police said his driver’s licence has been suspended indefinitely and his vehicle impounded for 60 days.

