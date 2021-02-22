Snowmobiler facing impaired driving charges, Corman Park police say

Send this page to someone via email

Corman Park Police Service say a snowmobiler is facing impaired driving charges after being stopped this past weekend, north of Saskatoon.

According to a Facebook post, the operator failed to stop for police in the area of Highway 305 and Range Road 3051 at around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 21, but eventually did comply.

An impaired driving investigation was conducted and the 34-year-old failed using an approved screening device, Corman Park police said.

According to the post, the snowmobiler was also taken to nearby Martensville where they provided breath samples of 150 mg and 140 mg.

The snowmobiler is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance at or over .08. Their name and gender were not mentioned in the Facebook post.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alcohol is a significant contributing factor in fatal snowmobile crashes in Saskatchewan each year,” read a statement to Global News from Saskatchewan Government Insurance media relations manager Tyler McMurchy.

“Operating a snowmobile while impaired is an offence and carries the same penalty as driving a vehicle while impaired. The law applies while riding on private property, as well as on public roadways and trails.”

0:58 SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving SGI launches new campaign addressing impacts of impaired driving – Jan 28, 2021

Related News 369 impaired driving offences during December spotlight in Saskatchewan