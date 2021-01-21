Menu

Canada

369 impaired driving offences during December spotlight in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Police throughout Saskatchewan were looking out for impaired drivers as part of the traffic safety spotlight in December 2020.
File / Global News

Results throughout December 2020 showed impaired driving didn’t stop because of the COVID-19 pandemic as police in Saskatchewan continued to keep an eye out for it.

During a traffic safety spotlight focused on drunk and high motorists, law enforcement reported 369 impaired driving offences last month, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

Read more: National award bestowed on Saskatchewan grandmother fighting impaired driving

The Crown corporation said there were 295 impaired driving offences during the same type of spotlight over December 2019.

Other results from the last spotlight included 414 distracted driving tickets, 3,453 tickets for aggressive driving and speeding as well as 207 tickets for not being properly buckled up.

SGI said the biggest concern remains impaired driving as it’s still the leading cause of fatal crashes on the province’s roads. It added police will focus on this offence again in February, May, September and December.

Currently, intersection and railway safety is the main theme of January’s spotlight.

Click to play video '18 vehicles impounded following New Year’s Eve sobriety checkpoint' 18 vehicles impounded following New Year’s Eve sobriety checkpoint
18 vehicles impounded following New Year’s Eve sobriety checkpoint – Jan 1, 2021
