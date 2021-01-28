‘Could you live with yourself?’ — SGI launches new campaign on impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is launching a new campaign aimed at eliminating impaired driving.

“Could you live with yourself?” highlights the impacts of getting behind the wheel impaired and the risks that come with it.

“Some decisions are absolutely life-changing,” said Don Morgan, Saskatchewan’s minister responsible for SGI. “If you decide to drive impaired and that decision costs someone else their life, you will experience a lifetime of regret.”

The campaign features the story of two anti-impaired driving advocates, Linda and Lou Van de Vorst.

Their son Jordan Van de Vorst, his wife Chanda, and their two young children Kamryn, 5, and Miguire, 2, were killed by an impaired driver in 2016.

“If you’ve been drinking, please make the right choice to get home safely,” Linda says. “You could save a life. Or an entire family,” Lou adds.

The campaign, which runs throughout February, includes a 60-second video that airs on television, online and in movie theatres.

The message will also be spread through radio, billboard and newspaper advertising along with mirror decals placed in certain licensed establishments across the province.