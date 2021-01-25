Menu

Canada

87 people killed on Saskatchewan roads in 2020: SGI

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 1:33 pm
Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.
One person died after a multi-vehicle crash in a Highway 41 construction zone east of Wakaw, Sask., on Aug. 25, 2020. Devon Latchuk / Global News

Saskatchewan recorded its second-lowest number of road fatalities in the past six decades.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) released preliminary data Monday that says 87 people were killed in collisions during 2020.

Read more: Collision on Circle Drive in Saskatoon claims life of 24-year-old woman

The figure is also below the 10-year average of 131.5 fatalities per year between 2010 and 2019.

Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SGI, said most fatal collisions are preventable.

“Saskatchewan roads have gotten significantly safer in the last few years, but we must not become complacent or satisfied with these improvements,” Morgan said.

“We all can — and must — do more. I applaud everyone who is committed to driving safely. I also want to thank law enforcement who are diligently working to reduce collision deaths and injuries by enforcing traffic laws and contributing to public awareness.”

Read more: Saskatchewan drivers most likely to eat, microsleep behind wheel — survey

The lowest number of collision deaths reported in Saskatchewan was 71 in 2019.

SGI said while important strides have been made to reduce the number of fatalities on provincial roads, more must be done.

That includes driving sober, putting phones away while driving, following the speed limit, wearing seatbelts and following the rules of the road.

Click to play video 'Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.' Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.
Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask – Aug 26, 2020
CrashCollisionSaskatchewan NewsSGISaskatchewan Government InsuranceDon MorganSaskatchewan HighwaysSaskatchewan Road FatalitiesSaskatchewan Traffic Fatalities
