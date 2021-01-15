Menu

Canada

Head-on crash closes portion of Circle Drive in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 3:22 pm
Saskatoon police say at least one person suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash on Circle Drive. File / Global News

The northbound lanes of Circle Drive between College and Attridge drives are closed after a head-on collision.

Saskatoon police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Man, boy killed in head-on crash west of Prince Albert, Sask.

Few details have been released, but police said at least one person was seriously injured.

A southbound lane is also closed.

Police are asked drivers to avoid the area.

More to come as this story develops.

