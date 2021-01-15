Head-on crash closes portion of Circle Drive in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The northbound lanes of Circle Drive between College and Attridge drives are closed after a head-on collision.

Saskatoon police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Few details have been released, but police said at least one person was seriously injured.

A southbound lane is also closed.

Police are asked drivers to avoid the area.

More to come as this story develops.

1:15 Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask. Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask – Aug 26, 2020

Advertisement