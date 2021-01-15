Head-on crash closes portion of Circle Drive in Saskatoon

The northbound lanes of Circle Drive between College and Attridge drives are closed after a head-on collision.
Saskatoon police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Few details have been released, but police said at least one person was seriously injured.
A southbound lane is also closed.
Police are asked drivers to avoid the area.
More to come as this story develops.
