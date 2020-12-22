Menu

Canada

Man, boy killed in head-on crash west of Prince Albert, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 1:12 pm
Three people have been airlifted to hospital after a collision on Highway 905 entering Black Lake, Sask., 650 km north of La Ronge.
RCMP said a man and a boy were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 3 west of Prince Albert, Sask. File / Global News

Icy road conditions may have been a factor in a head-on crash west of Prince Albert, Sask., that killed a man and a boy.

RCMP said the crash on Highway 3 happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday roughly five kilometres west of the city.

Read more: Man killed in head-on crash on Highway 12 near Hepburn, Sask.

An eastbound car that pulled into the westbound lane collided with a truck, police said.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old Prince Albert man, and his passenger, a four-year-old boy from Parkside, were declared dead at the scene.

Police said their families have been notified, but are not released their names.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old woman, and her passenger, a three-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. They are both from the Shellbrook area.

Read more: Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on icy highway by Delisle, Sask.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were extremely icy, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours while police carried out their investigation.

Mounties said alcohol is not a factor as they continue to investigate.

Click to play video 'Sherwood Park teens killed in Highway 21 collision remembered by friends' Sherwood Park teens killed in Highway 21 collision remembered by friends
Sherwood Park teens killed in Highway 21 collision remembered by friends – Sep 19, 2020
