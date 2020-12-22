Man, boy killed in head-on crash west of Prince Albert, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Icy road conditions may have been a factor in a head-on crash west of Prince Albert, Sask., that killed a man and a boy.

RCMP said the crash on Highway 3 happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday roughly five kilometres west of the city.

An eastbound car that pulled into the westbound lane collided with a truck, police said.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old Prince Albert man, and his passenger, a four-year-old boy from Parkside, were declared dead at the scene.

Police said their families have been notified, but are not released their names.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old woman, and her passenger, a three-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. They are both from the Shellbrook area.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were extremely icy, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours while police carried out their investigation.

Mounties said alcohol is not a factor as they continue to investigate.

