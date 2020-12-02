Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on icy highway by Delisle, Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a multiple-vehicle collision west of Delisle, Sask., on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Highway 7 at roughly 7:20 p.m., according to RCMP.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Warman RCMP said. His name and age were not released by police.

A second man was taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon by STARS air ambulance and was reported to be in serious condition.

RCMP said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure sanded sections of the road before it was reopened, police said.

Delisle is approximately 35 km southwest of Saskatoon.

