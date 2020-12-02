Menu

Comments

Canada

Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on icy highway by Delisle, Sask.: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 1:34 pm
The driver of a pickup truck is dead after a crash on Highway 7 west of Delisle, Saskatchewan.
Warman RCMP said road conditions were icy at the time of a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 7 southwest of Saskatoon. Google Maps

A man is dead following a multiple-vehicle collision west of Delisle, Sask., on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Highway 7 at roughly 7:20 p.m., according to RCMP.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 with critical injuries reported after crash: Yorkton RCMP

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Warman RCMP said. His name and age were not released by police.

A second man was taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon by STARS air ambulance and was reported to be in serious condition.

RCMP said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure sanded sections of the road before it was reopened, police said.

Delisle is approximately 35 km southwest of Saskatoon.

