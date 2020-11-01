Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP respond to serious train-vehicle collision in Rosthern, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Click to play video 'Rail Safety Week' Rail Safety Week
North America’s Deputy Chief of Operations with CN Police discusses why we continue to see train-related deaths and injuries across Canada.

A vehicle and train have collided in Rosthern, Sask., about 80 km southwest of Prince Albert, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police said the “serious collision” happened at the Highway 312 and Railway Avenue crossing.

Read more: Semi-truck driver killed in Rouleau, Sask., train collision

Saskatchewan RCMP, local EMS and the fire department all responded to the scene.

As of Sunday afternoon, Highway 312 is blocked in both directions for an undetermined amount of time.

Trending Stories

Read more: Transport minister unveils new safety measures after fatal railway yard accident in Sask.

Police are asking motorists to plan alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Click to play video 'Transportation Safety Board says broken rail may have led to Guernsey, Sask. derailments' Transportation Safety Board says broken rail may have led to Guernsey, Sask. derailments
Transportation Safety Board says broken rail may have led to Guernsey, Sask. derailments

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPSaskatchewan NewsTrain CrashRosthernRosthern RCMPTrain Vehicle CollisionHighway 312Rosthern Newsrosthern traintrain vehicle collison rosthern
Flyers
More weekly flyers