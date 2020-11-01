RCMP respond to serious train-vehicle collision in Rosthern, Sask.

A vehicle and train have collided in Rosthern, Sask., about 80 km southwest of Prince Albert, say Saskatchewan RCMP.
Police said the “serious collision” happened at the Highway 312 and Railway Avenue crossing.
Saskatchewan RCMP, local EMS and the fire department all responded to the scene.
As of Sunday afternoon, Highway 312 is blocked in both directions for an undetermined amount of time.
Police are asking motorists to plan alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
