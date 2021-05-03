Speeding Saskatchewan drivers face dangerous driving charges

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing dangerous driving charges after RCMP said they were speeding on a two-lane highway in southeast Saskatchewan.

RCMP said an officer from the Estevan detachment was patrolling Highway 18 when he spotted two red cars travelling eastbound near Bienfait.

Police said the cars were side by side on the two-lane stretch of highway and travelling at a high speed.

One car was caught going 214 km/h and the other car was clocked at 190 km/h, police said. The speed limit is 110 km/h.

Police said a 34-year-old man from Estevan and a 30-year-old man from Bienfait are charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code.

They are scheduled to appear in Estevan provincial court on June 14.

