Canada

Speeding Saskatchewan drivers face dangerous driving charges

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 2:00 pm
Deadly weekend in Saskatchewan after six killed in crashes, two others in possible drownings. View image in full screen
One car was caught going 214 km/h and the other car was clocked at 190 km/h on Highway 18, said the Saskatchewan RCMP. File / Global News

Two men are facing dangerous driving charges after RCMP said they were speeding on a two-lane highway in southeast Saskatchewan.

RCMP said an officer from the Estevan detachment was patrolling Highway 18 when he spotted two red cars travelling eastbound near Bienfait.

Read more: RCMP clock luxury car trio speeding over 180km/h in Maple Creek, Sask.

Police said the cars were side by side on the two-lane stretch of highway and travelling at a high speed.

One car was caught going 214 km/h and the other car was clocked at 190 km/h, police said. The speed limit is 110 km/h.

Police said a 34-year-old man from Estevan and a 30-year-old man from Bienfait are charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code.

Story continues below advertisement

They are scheduled to appear in Estevan provincial court on June 14.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan drivers speeding less, is COVID-19 the cause?' Saskatchewan drivers speeding less, is COVID-19 the cause?
Saskatchewan drivers speeding less, is COVID-19 the cause? – Jul 26, 2020
