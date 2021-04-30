Teen in London charged with stunt driving after motorcycle clocked going double the speed limit

London police say they have charged a 17-year-old motorcycle driver after he was caught going 83 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in the west end of London, Ont.
On Friday, police say an officer stopped a 17-year-old boy driving a motorcycle 143 kilometres an hour in a 60-kilometre zone.
Police say they stopped the driver in the area of Commissioners Road West and Wonderland Road South.
The teen was charged with stunt driving and his motorcycle and licence were seized for seven days each.
