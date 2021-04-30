Menu

Crime

Police investigate death at farm in Huron County

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 30, 2021 8:40 am
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating a death at a farm west of Listowel.

OPP, along with Huron County paramedics and Huron East firefighters, located the victim at the property on Cranbrook Road, south of the small town of Ethel, around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age, and gender of the deceased have not been released.

Trending Stories

Police stress there is no threat to public safety, and that the cause of death is part of an ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP or Crime Stoppers.

