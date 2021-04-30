Police investigate death at farm in Huron County

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a death at a farm west of Listowel.

OPP, along with Huron County paramedics and Huron East firefighters, located the victim at the property on Cranbrook Road, south of the small town of Ethel, around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday

Read more: Early morning fire near Western University considered suspicious

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age, and gender of the deceased have not been released.

Police stress there is no threat to public safety, and that the cause of death is part of an ongoing investigation.

Read more: SIU finds no grounds for charges after suspect pursued by police trips into AC

Story continues below advertisement

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP or Crime Stoppers.