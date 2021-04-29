Menu

Canada

Fire near Western University causes extensive damage

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 29, 2021 4:49 am
London Fire April 28 View image in full screen
London fire crews responded to a basement fire on Trott Drive Wednesday night. London Fire Department Twitter

Investigators are on scene of following an early morning basement fire near Western University.

Fire crews responded to a working basement fire at 260 Trott Drive before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Damage is expected to be more than $450,000.

Officials say the fire is under control, and no injuries reported.

Fire investigators are working with London police as they look into the cause and circumstances of the early morning blaze.

More information will be release when it becomes available.

