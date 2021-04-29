Fire near Western University causes extensive damage

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are on scene of following an early morning basement fire near Western University.

Fire crews responded to a working basement fire at 260 Trott Drive before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Damage is expected to be more than $450,000.

Officials say the fire is under control, and no injuries reported.

Fire investigators are working with London police as they look into the cause and circumstances of the early morning blaze.

More information will be release when it becomes available.

