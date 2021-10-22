Menu

Crime

OPP lay murder charge in 1985 death of baby in Perth County

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 22, 2021 7:57 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press

A St. Marys woman, 62, is facing a charge of first-degree murder under the 1985 Criminal Code in connection with a decades-old death of a baby.

Perth County OPP say its officers, under direction from the OPP criminal investigation branch and with assistance from the Stratford Police Service, “commenced an investigation” on Thursday into the 1985 death of 25-day old Meghan Thompson.

Katherine Thompson, who would have been in her mid-20s at the time of the death, has been charged in the case.

Police say they will not be releasing further details at this time and “a publication ban is in effect for the proceedings.”

