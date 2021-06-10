DNA identifies offender from sexual assaults over 2 decades ago: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two sexual assaults from over two decades ago have been solved thanks to advancements in DNA technology.

In a news release on Thursday, police said two women were sexually assaulted in their Guelph homes in 1999, less than four months apart.

The first attack happened on July 24, 1999, when a 74-year-old woman was attacked at her home.

Then on Nov. 14, 1999, a 45-year-old woman was confronted in her bedroom by a man holding a knife. Police said she was able to fight off her attacker.

“The two cases were linked by DNA that had been collected by Guelph police at the crime scene and subsequently analyzed by the Centre of Forensic Science,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

After the assaults, police said a task force was even formed, consisting of 11 officers, but the offender still could not be identified, police said.

In 2010, police had another look at the cold case but did not make an arrest.

“The case always remained open and in 2020, Guelph police once again revisited the investigation,” the service said.

“It was through the advancement of DNA that has occurred between 2010 and the present that police were able to identify the male responsible for these sexual assaults.”

5:11 Police identify suspect in 1984 murder of Christine Jessop Police identify suspect in 1984 murder of Christine Jessop – Oct 15, 2020

Police said the offender was a Guelph man in his 20s at the time of the sexual assaults who has since died.

Story continues below advertisement

His name will not be released, police said.

“The Guelph Police Service is genuinely relieved that the person responsible for these very serious offences has been identified and, after 22 years, these cases and their victims have closure,” police said.