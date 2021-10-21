Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

78-year-old pedestrian has ‘life-altering’ injuries after being hit by vehicle, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 10:48 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Peel Regional Police officers say a 78-year-old male pedestrian has “life-altering” injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga’s west end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Danton Promenade and Derry Road West, near Winston Churchill Boulevard, just after 7 p.m.

An update posted on the service’s Twitter account said the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Meanwhile, officers closed the eastbound lanes of Derry Road West at Danton Promenade as investigators gathered evidence.

The service appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the collision or anyone with video to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagPeel Paramedics tagMississauga news tagMississauga traffic tagMississauga pedestrian struck tagTraffic Mississauga tagNews Mississauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers