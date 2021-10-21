78-year-old pedestrian has ‘life-altering’ injuries after being hit by vehicle, police say

Peel Regional Police officers say a 78-year-old male pedestrian has “life-altering” injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga’s west end Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Danton Promenade and Derry Road West, near Winston Churchill Boulevard, just after 7 p.m.
An update posted on the service’s Twitter account said the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Meanwhile, officers closed the eastbound lanes of Derry Road West at Danton Promenade as investigators gathered evidence.
The service appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the collision or anyone with video to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments