78-year-old pedestrian has ‘life-altering’ injuries after being hit by vehicle, police say

Peel Regional Police officers say a 78-year-old male pedestrian has “life-altering” injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga’s west end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Danton Promenade and Derry Road West, near Winston Churchill Boulevard, just after 7 p.m.

An update posted on the service’s Twitter account said the man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Meanwhile, officers closed the eastbound lanes of Derry Road West at Danton Promenade as investigators gathered evidence.

The service appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the collision or anyone with video to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

COLLISION

-Derry Rd W/Danton Prom, #Mississauga

– Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

– Unknown extent of injuries

– More info as we get it

– Call received 7:01pm

– PR21-0356407 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 21, 2021

UPDATE:

– The pedestrian, a 78-year-old man, remains at a trauma centre

– Injuries are life-altering

– The Major Collision Bureau has carriage of this investigation

– Witnesses are asked to contact them, or provide any information through Crime Stoppers — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 22, 2021

