22-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Brampton man’s death

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old man in Brampton.

The shooting occurred at a plaza near the intersection of Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard, northwest of Bovaird Drive East, just before 12:55 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Officers said the victim, identified as Amanjot Bains, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a trauma centre, but later died of his injuries.

In an update released by police on Thursday, investigators said Brampton resident Zachary O’Gorman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

A second man from Brampton, 29-year-old Gurpreet Singh, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, officers said.

The two accused appeared in a Brampton court for a bail hearing on Thursday, but an update on those proceedings wasn’t available Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, anyone with information or anyone in the area with video was asked to call officers at 905-453–2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.