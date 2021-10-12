Man dies after shooting in Brampton’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard, south of Sandalwood Parkway, at around 12:54 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man was taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition.

He later died from his injuries, investigators said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. There is no word yet on a suspect description but police said the suspect fled in a red vehicle.

Peter Roberston Boulevard was closed between Dixie Road and Softneedle Avenue.

UPDATE:

SHOOTING PR21-0344915

– Male victim has died as a result of his injuries

– Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken carriage of investigation

– Media inquiries will be addressed by the Media Relations Officer upon their return. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 12, 2021

SHOOTING

– Area of Dixie Rd. / Peter Roberton Bv. Brampton

– Adult male victim transported to Sunnybrook in life threatening condition

– Suspect fled area in a red vehicle

– Call received at 12:54am

-E/B Peter Robertson Blvd closed between Dixie and Softneedle

– PR21-0344915 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 12, 2021

