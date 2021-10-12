Man dies after shooting in Brampton’s north end

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton’s north end.
Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard, south of Sandalwood Parkway, at around 12:54 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a man was taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition.
Read more: Motorcyclist dead, 2nd rider in critical condition after crashes in Toronto and Brampton: police
He later died from his injuries, investigators said.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. There is no word yet on a suspect description but police said the suspect fled in a red vehicle.
Peter Roberston Boulevard was closed between Dixie Road and Softneedle Avenue.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments