Crime

Man dies after shooting in Brampton’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 6:13 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard, south of Sandalwood Parkway, at around 12:54 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man was taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead, 2nd rider in critical condition after crashes in Toronto and Brampton: police

He later died from his injuries, investigators said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. There is no word yet on a suspect description but police said the suspect fled in a red vehicle.

Peter Roberston Boulevard was closed between Dixie Road and Softneedle Avenue.

