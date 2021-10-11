2 motorcyclists in critical condition after crashes in Toronto and Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Officers in Toronto and Peel Region say two motorcyclists have been taken to hospitals after separate crashes within minutes of each other on Monday.

The first collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Lake Shore Boulevard West near British Columbia Road, south of the Gardiner Expressway and the OVO Athletic Centre, at around 5:45 p.m.

An update posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account said the motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital by paramedics with a police escort,

Just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Westbrook Avenue and Cottrelle Boulevard, west of The Gore Road in Brampton, an update on the Peel Regional Police service’s Twitter account said there was a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Peel Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to a hospital, police said.

Officers in Toronto and Brampton closed the immediate areas near the collision sites as collision reconstruction investigators were called to look into the circumstances leading up to the crashes.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Lakeshore Blvd W & British Columbia Rd

– police o/s

– @TrafficServices investigating

ROAD CLOSURE: Lake Shore Blvd W closed from British Columbia Rd to Ontario Dr

– @TTCnotices advised

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes#GO1954607

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2021

UPDATE:

– Motorcycle rider being transported to hospital in life-threatening condition

– Major Collision Bureau will be attending

– Road closures are in place

– Use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 11, 2021

