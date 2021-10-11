Menu

Traffic

2 motorcyclists in critical condition after crashes in Toronto and Brampton, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 6:53 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Officers in Toronto and Peel Region say two motorcyclists have been taken to hospitals after separate crashes within minutes of each other on Monday.

The first collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Lake Shore Boulevard West near British Columbia Road, south of the Gardiner Expressway and the OVO Athletic Centre, at around 5:45 p.m.

An update posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account said the motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital by paramedics with a police escort,

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Westbrook Avenue and Cottrelle Boulevard, west of The Gore Road in Brampton, an update on the Peel Regional Police service’s Twitter account said there was a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Peel Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to a hospital, police said.

Officers in Toronto and Brampton closed the immediate areas near the collision sites as collision reconstruction investigators were called to look into the circumstances leading up to the crashes.

