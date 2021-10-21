Regina police charge two youth, searching for third robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged two girls, ages 14 and 16, with robbery and are looking for a third suspect in connection with an investigation.

RPS said several police units were called to a report of a robbery in progress on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m.

The incident occurred at a business in the 4700 block of Gordon Road in the city’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Read more: Robbery suspect sought after business employee struck with weapon

Preliminary investigation indicates a man was armed with what was believed to be a firearm, and entered the business pointing the gun at two workers, demanding money.

The suspect got an undisclosed amount of cash and ran outside. The store employees were not physically harmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe he got into a red vehicle which had two girls inside, who had entered the business earlier.

The two girls were arrested on Wednesday. They cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They have been released and will make their next court appearance in Youth Court on Dec. 6.

Police are still looking for the third suspect who is described as about 20 to 25 years old, about six-feet tall, weighing about 190 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing his hair in short braids or dreads with white tips.

Read more: Regina police investigating 3rd homicide reported in a week

He was wearing a loose grey sweatshirt and faded jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

0:32 Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021