Five arrested after armed robbery of St. Laurent gas station: Manitoba RCMP

Five people have been arrested by Manitoba RCMP in the wake of an armed robbery reported Monday morning at a gas station on Highway 6.

Police said two men and a woman entered the St. Laurent-area store, grabbed several bottles of liquor, and pointed a firearm at the employee on their way out the door.

They were spotted getting picked up in a vehicle at a nearby school, police said.

Police said the vehicle was stopped by emergency response officers at the intersection of Highway 6 and the North Perimeter, and all five occupants were arrested without incident.

After searching the vehicle, officers said they found the stolen alcohol, along with an airsoft gun, several knives and a machete.

One of the occupants, a 40-year-old woman, was found unconscious in the vehicle and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A 42-year-old Winnipeg woman and a 24-year-old man from Little Saskatchewan remain in custody, while a Lundar man, 24, and a Lake St. Martin woman, 34, have been released pending a Dec. 16 court date.

