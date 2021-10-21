Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Five arrested after armed robbery of St. Laurent gas station: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 2:58 pm
RCMP Lundar detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Lundar detachment. RCMP

Five people have been arrested by Manitoba RCMP in the wake of an armed robbery reported Monday morning at a gas station on Highway 6.

Police said two men and a woman entered the St. Laurent-area store, grabbed several bottles of liquor, and pointed a firearm at the employee on their way out the door.

They were spotted getting picked up in a vehicle at a nearby school, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg police look for ‘persons of interest’ in violent robbery

Police said the vehicle was stopped by emergency response officers at the intersection of Highway 6 and the North Perimeter, and all five occupants were arrested without incident.

After searching the vehicle, officers said they found the stolen alcohol, along with an airsoft gun, several knives and a machete.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the occupants, a 40-year-old woman, was found unconscious in the vehicle and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A 42-year-old Winnipeg woman and a 24-year-old man from Little Saskatchewan remain in custody, while a Lundar man, 24, and a Lake St. Martin woman, 34, have been released pending a Dec. 16 court date.

Click to play video: 'Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured' Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured
Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagRobbery tagArmed Robbery tagRCMP Manitoba tagcrime in Manitoba tagGas Station Robbery tagLundar RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers