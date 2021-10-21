Menu

Canada

Regina police investigating 3rd homicide reported in a week

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 7:16 pm
The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Mitchell Lorne Oliver Anthony from Regina. His family has been notified of his death.
The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Mitchell Lorne Oliver Anthony from Regina. His family has been notified of his death. File / Global News

Regina Police Service has launched a homicide investigation after a man was pronounced dead by paramedics at a home on King Street.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Mitchell Lorne Oliver Anthony from Regina. His family has been notified of his death.

Read more: Death of Regina man now deemed city’s 10th homicide of 2021

This is the third homicide reported in a week in Regina, after another man was found dead on Monday and a woman’s death was deemed a homicide on Oct. 14.

Anthony is the city’s 11th homicide victim.

Police say patrol members were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of King Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man.

Read more: Investigation into suspicious package leads to charges for Regina man

Officers arrived and requested EMS immediately after finding the victim. Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived but could not revive the victim.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, Forensic Identification, and Major Crimes were requested at the scene.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for man facing 2nd-degree murder in North Battleford, Sask.

RPS and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service continue to investigate this homicide. There are no other details available for release at this time.

