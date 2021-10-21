Arrest warrant issued for man facing 2nd-degree murder in North Battleford, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

North Battleford RCMP are trying to find a wanted man following a death discovered in the city early Thursday morning.

A shooting was reported in the 1200 block of 108th Street in North Battleford, Sask., at roughly 1:45 a.m., according to a press release.

Police said 33-year-old Boyd Firingstoney, of Mosquito First Nation, was declared dead at the scene.

As a result of the RCMP’s major crime unit south’s investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Javon Moosomin.

Police said he is facing charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and five counts of pointing a firearm.

Moosomin is described as five-feet-11-inches tall and 180 pounds, according to the press release. It added he has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said Moosomin should be considered armed and dangerous and advised the public not to approach him if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

