Woman sentenced in Tiki Laverdiere homicide

One of ten people charged in the death of an Edmonton woman who disappeared after attending a funeral in Saskatchewan has been found guilty of first-degree murder.
Nikita Cook has been sentenced to life in prison and won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years.
A kidnapping charge against Cook was stayed in her judge-only trial in North Battleford.
The body of Tiki Laverdiere, who was 25, was found in a rural area outside of North Battleford in 2019.
Six others still face first-degree murder charges in the case and three others have previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
