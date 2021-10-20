Menu









Crime

Woman sentenced in Tiki Laverdiere homicide

By CJWW The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2021 6:06 pm
The body of Tiki Laverdiere, who was 25, was found in a rural area outside of North Battleford in 2019. View image in full screen
The body of Tiki Laverdiere, who was 25, was found in a rural area outside of North Battleford in 2019. Provided / Saskatchewan RCMP

One of ten people charged in the death of an Edmonton woman who disappeared after attending a funeral in Saskatchewan has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Nikita Cook has been sentenced to life in prison and won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Read more: Trial for man accused of killing Tiki Laverdiere set for 2023

A kidnapping charge against Cook was stayed in her judge-only trial in North Battleford.

The body of Tiki Laverdiere, who was 25, was found in a rural area outside of North Battleford in 2019.

Six others still face first-degree murder charges in the case and three others have previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Click to play video: 'Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case' Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case
Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case – May 15, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
