Woman sentenced in Tiki Laverdiere homicide

Send this page to someone via email

One of ten people charged in the death of an Edmonton woman who disappeared after attending a funeral in Saskatchewan has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Nikita Cook has been sentenced to life in prison and won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Read more: Trial for man accused of killing Tiki Laverdiere set for 2023

A kidnapping charge against Cook was stayed in her judge-only trial in North Battleford.

The body of Tiki Laverdiere, who was 25, was found in a rural area outside of North Battleford in 2019.

Six others still face first-degree murder charges in the case and three others have previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Story continues below advertisement

1:21 Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case Sentences handed down in Tiki Laverdiere homicide case – May 15, 2020